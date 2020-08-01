Lagos govt says worship centres can reopen August 7

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday directed the reopening of worship centres in the state from August 7.

Sanwo-Olu, who announced this at a media briefing at the Government House, Marina, said the Muslim faithful would be allowed to resume worship services on August 7 and the Christians to follow on August 9.

He said: “Places of worship in Lagos will now be opened from Friday, the 7th of August for our Muslim worshippers and on Sunday, the 9th of August for our Christian worshippers.”

The state government had in March ordered the closure of worship centres across the state in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19 among the citizens.

