Lagos govt seals 15 buildings over planning permits

June 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday sealed 15 buildings in some parts of the state over lack of planning permits.

The government, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the affected buildings were located in Bourdillion, Onikoyi, and Banana Island area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, warned real estate developers and builders to desist from undertaking construction work without first obtaining a Planning Permit from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority.

He said: “Every developer must also approach Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) for stage certification of their projects to ensure that their buildings are safe, complete and habitable.

