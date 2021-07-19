Lagos govt seals 16 firms over tax evasion

The Lagos State government on Monday shut down 16 companies for tax evasion in the state.

The Director of Legal Services, Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Seyi Alade, told journalists during the state-wide enforcement the agency had resolved to wield the stick on defaulters for shortchanging the state government.

He said the affected companies failed to meet the March 31 deadline for payment of taxes.

Alade said: “Now, the service has resumed sealing of firms particularly the hospitality firms; it is committed to continue the exercise until full compliance with tax payment and remittance are achieved.”

He listed the sealed companies to include Café Trance, Maple Cottage, Imperial Chinese Cuisine, New World Inn, Inspiro Galaria, Grace Garden Event, Cristabol Place, Queens Park Event Centre, Axor Suites, and Blue Moon Hotel.

Others were Citi View Hotel, Kamal’s Crib, 7th Heaven and Infinity Platinum Bar and Restaurant.

Alade said the tax liabilities of the affected firms covered from 2013 to 2020.

He added: “Before LIRS embarks on sealing, it must send two letters to the management of the affected firm, reminding it of tax liabilities.

“Both the demand notice and letter of intention to distrain were sent to the management of the hospitality firms but they failed to act.”

