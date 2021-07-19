News
Lagos govt seals 16 firms over tax evasion
The Lagos State government on Monday shut down 16 companies for tax evasion in the state.
The Director of Legal Services, Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Seyi Alade, told journalists during the state-wide enforcement the agency had resolved to wield the stick on defaulters for shortchanging the state government.
He said the affected companies failed to meet the March 31 deadline for payment of taxes.
Alade said: “Now, the service has resumed sealing of firms particularly the hospitality firms; it is committed to continue the exercise until full compliance with tax payment and remittance are achieved.”
He listed the sealed companies to include Café Trance, Maple Cottage, Imperial Chinese Cuisine, New World Inn, Inspiro Galaria, Grace Garden Event, Cristabol Place, Queens Park Event Centre, Axor Suites, and Blue Moon Hotel.
READ ALSO: FIRS denies rumours of missing taxpayers’ money
Others were Citi View Hotel, Kamal’s Crib, 7th Heaven and Infinity Platinum Bar and Restaurant.
Alade said the tax liabilities of the affected firms covered from 2013 to 2020.
He added: “Before LIRS embarks on sealing, it must send two letters to the management of the affected firm, reminding it of tax liabilities.
“Both the demand notice and letter of intention to distrain were sent to the management of the hospitality firms but they failed to act.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....