Lagos govt seals 19 more buildings over planning permits in Ikoyi

The Lagos State government said on Friday it sealed 19 more buildings on Banana Island, Ikoyi, over lack of building permits.

The state’s Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, which disclosed this in a statement, said the exercise was in continuation of the state government’s ongoing effort at regulating physical development in the state.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who led an enforcement team to the area, said the exercise was aimed at creating sustainable development in the state.

According to him, a total of 34 buildings had been sealed in the axis for lack of building permits and other violations of the state’s physical planning law since the exercise commenced on Wednesday.

Salako said: “The government would not sit by and allow people to violate planning laws to the detriment of the wellness and wellbeing of the society which would be compromised by disorderly, unorganized, unapproved, and illegal developments.”

He added that the government would not relent in its effort at ensuring that the residents complied with planning laws in the interest of the sustainable growth and development of the state.

The commissioner, who decried encroachment by some developers on the right of way and alignment of the proposed Lagoon Highway, promised to check the unhealthy development.

He warned developers to desist from encroachment and other activities that would incur the government’s disciplinary action.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Mr. Ganiyu Ayuba, warned developers to stop removing government seals from already sealed buildings.

According to him, such acts could be interpreted as an affront to the authorities and would attract stiff penalties.

