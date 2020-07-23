Lagos govt seals 43 buildings for violating physical planning laws

The Lagos State government on Wednesday sealed 43 buildings along the Airport Road for allegedly violating physical planning laws.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday by the ministry’s spokesman, Mukaila Sanusi, said the buildings, including 13 banks and 13 hotels, were either built without planning permits or compliance with directives.

He said the area was an international gateway to the state and must not be defaced with illegal developments.

The commissioner stressed that all physical development across the state must conform to the planning laws.

Salako said: “It is by enforcing strict compliance to laws and regulations that we can halt the pervasive incidence of illegal and unapproved buildings, protect the operative development plans of Lagos State and sustain an orderly, organised and livable environment.”

He urged those buying or renting property to ensure that they had planning permits and Certificate of Fitness for habitation to avoid closure of such structures.

According to him, the enforcement exercise was part of ongoing efforts by the government to sanitize the built environment in the state.

Those on the enforcement operations were the Special Adviser to the governor on Urban Development, Mr. Ganiyu Ayuba, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Foluso Dipe, officials of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Special Operations Team of the Governor’s Office.

