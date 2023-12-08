Lagos govt seals RCCG, C&S churches, nightclub over noise pollution

Lagos State Government, said it had closed some churches, hotels, a mosque, and other hospitality establishments on Wednesday due to noise pollution.

The state government via the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPZA) which carried out the action, revealed that the organisations also committed other environmental violations.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, made this revelation in a post on Thursday, December 7, 2023, on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Read Also: Gumi claims Kaduna bombing not a mistake, targeted at families of ‘some people’

Wahab listed the affected establishments to include Ifelodun Mosque, Children of God Healings Deliverance and Adoration Ministry, City of Testimony Church, Cherubim & Seraphim (Ayo ni), Station of Relief Christ Ministry, Redeemed Christian Church of God (Sanctuary of Favour) and Euphoria Night Club.

Others are Mainland Leisure View Hotel, House 46 Hotel and Suites, Selino Hotel, Lady B Gold Bar, Da-Villa Hotel, Perch Hotel & Suites, and Avro Supermarket.

“Ifelodun Mosque, Children of God Healings Deliverance and Adoration Ministry, City of Testimony Church, Cherubim & Seraphim (Ayo ni), Station of Relief Christ Ministry, Redeemed Christian Church of God (Sanctuary of Favour), Euphoria Night Club, Mainland Leisure View Hotel, House 46 Hotel and Suites, Selino Hotel, Lady B Gold Bar, Da-Villa Hotel, Perch Hotel & Suites, and Avro Supermarket were yesterday sealed by the #LasepaOfficial enforcement team over noise pollution and other environmental infractions,” Wahab stated.

In an earlier post, LASEPA confirmed the incident stating that the operation was in line with its mandate to safeguard the environment from noise pollution and other violations.

It stated, “Children of God Healings Deliverance and Adoration Ministry, City of Testimony Church, Cherubim & Seraphim (Ayo ni), Station of Relief Christ Ministry, Redeemed Christian Church of God (Sanctuary of Favour), and Ifelodun Mosque were also sealed.

‘’These measures were put in place to address the identified instances of noise pollution and other environmental violations.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now