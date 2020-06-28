Lagos govt seals social clubs for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

The Lagos State government said on Sunday several lounges, bars, spas, and night clubs across the state had been sealed off for flouting COVID-19 directives regarding their operations.

The state government had in March ordered the closure of such outlets in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Director General of the state’s Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, who disclosed this in a statement, said a mass gathering of people in social clubs, spas and night clubs during the pandemic negates safety guidelines.

He said preliminary investigation by the commission revealed that some bars, spas, lounges and night clubs were not complying with the safety guidelines and closure order as directed by the state government.

Mojola added that the commission had started issuing provisional safety compliance certificates to social outlets that had registered and had their facilities verified by the government.

He urged centres that are yet to comply with the state government’s “register to open initiative,” to go ahead and do that.

