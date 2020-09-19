Lagos govt seals three container terminals, 19 buildings for violating guidelines | Ripples Nigeria
Lagos govt seals three container terminals, 19 buildings for violating guidelines

September 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State government has sealed three illegal container terminals and two buildings in the Amuwo-Odofin area of the state.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mukaila Sanusi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said 17 buildings were also sealed off in Oniru Estate, Lekki, for violating guidelines on construction of buildings.

He added that the exercise was supervised by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako.

The statement read: “The existence of container terminals and docks must be controlled in order to forestall abuse of the physical environment and ensure environmental sustainability.

“The terminals, some of which also operated unapproved docks, are situated indiscriminately in apparent contravention of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Law 2019 which stipulates that prospective developers must obtain a planning permit as necessary conditions for locating such facilities.”

Opinions

