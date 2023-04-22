Lagos govt serves owners of Lekki shanties eviction notice

The Lagos State government has given owners of shanties and other illegal structures at Adewale Kolawale Street along the Lekki Coastal Road and its environs a five–day notice to vacate the area.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, CSP Shola Jejeloye, gave the directive in a statement issued on Saturday by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem.

Jejeloye urged owners of the shanties to remove them within the stipulated deadline or risk the demolition of the structures.

He added that the government would enforce the removal notice on Tuesday.

The statement read: “The state government is committed to reducing crime to the barest minimum through clearing out of criminal hideouts and also ensuring that the environment is safe, serene, and habitable for all concerned.

“Shanties and illegal structures like this are known for indiscriminate disposal of waste materials which is not in tandem with the state’s vision for a Mega City Status.

“This won’t be the first Notice of Removal being served on the occupiers.

“The Lagos State’s zero tolerance for environmental abuse, illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, and defacing the environment is going to be followed to the letter and we will make sure our objective here is achieved.”

