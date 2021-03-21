Lagos govt sets deadline for residents to file tax returns or be penalised | Ripples Nigeria

Residents in Lagos State who are self-employed, employees or professionals have been asked to file their individual annual tax returns for 2021 Year of Assessment in accordance with the provisions of Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act LFN 2004 as amended.

This was made by the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) in a statement released on Sunday.

According to the Executive Chairman, LIRS, Ayodele Subair, “the statutory deadline to file Individual Tax Return is March 31, 2021 and is just 2 weeks away.”

Subair explained that any taxable resident could get it done via the electronic filing system module of the eTax platform.

“A taxable person shall file with the relevant tax authority the returns as stipulated in this section within 90 days from the commencement of every year of Assessment (31st March),” he noted.

“I urge all taxable residents in Lagos State to comply with the tax laws and file on time, to avoid penalties and interests which may accrue against defaulters,” he said.

