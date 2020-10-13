Latest Politics

Lagos govt sets up N200m compensation fund for victims of SARS brutality

October 13, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday the state government had set up a N200 million compensation fund for families of people killed by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Sanwo-Olu, who announced this while addressing the #ENDSARS protesters at the Lagos House of Assembly gate, Alausa, Ikeja, said the fund would be completely supervised by civil society organisations appointed by members of the public.

The governor asked the protesters to send the list of everyone that had fatal encounters with SARS in Lagos to the state government.

He said the government would identify the families and ensure that they are compensated.

The governor said he fully identified with the #ENDSARS struggle, adding that many youths had been battered in the past by the police tactical squad.

