Lagos govt shuts 16 health facilities over ‘unethical’ practices

The Lagos State government has shut down 16 health facilities across the state for quackery and non-compliance with other regulatory standards

The Executive Secretary of the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), Dr. Abiola Idowu, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said 280 health facilities were monitored across the state between September and October.

According to her, 16 facilities were shut for quackery, operating beyond schedule, lack of qualified medical personnel to non-registration of facilities, training of auxiliary nurses and lack of basic equipment.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt. closes Maryland-Ojota service lane for six weeks

She warned that the state government would not tolerate unprofessional practices or any act capable of compromising the health and wellbeing of patients in the state.

Idowu stressed that any facility owner or operator found with unethical practices would be prosecuted and the facility sealed.

She said: “These unethical practices could compromise the health status of patients and undermine the huge investment of the government in qualitative healthcare delivery. Hence, any healthcare facility owner or operator found perpetrating any of these acts will be prosecuted accordingly and the facility sealed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions