Lagos govt shuts 30 event centres, 400 clubs for violating COVID-19 protocols | Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State government has shut down 30 event centres and 400 night clubs across the state for violating the COVID-19 protocols.

The Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Lanre Omojolawho disclosed this at a news conference held on Thursday in Alausa, Ikeja, said the commission was saddled with the responsibility of developing safety guidelines for the reopening of the state for economic activities after the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said: “The commission was involved in the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols and this led to the sealing of 30 event centres and 400 clubs across the state.”

According to him, the commission carried out a risk assessment and unscheduled safety inspections of construction sites to ensure safety compliance as well as adherence to COVID-19 protocols to prevent accidents, incidents, illnesses and loss of lives.

Mojola revealed that the commission issued Provisional Safety Compliance Certificates for 90 days and Safety Compliance Certificates thereafter if compliance status was maintained.

He said enforcement action was carried out in 609 construction sites for repeated failure to comply with safety regulations.

He noted that LSSC is developing an Occupational Safety and Health Masterplan for the state.

Mojola added: “The idea is to provide a comprehensive strategic framework and policy direction for Occupational Safety and Health in Lagos State. This will further protect the human capital which is the state’s most valuable resource and asset by building a safer and healthier Lagos through the development and sustenance of safe and healthy work culture.”

