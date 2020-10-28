Lagos govt shuts Adekunle-Adeniji section of Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State government on Wednesday announced the total closure of the Adekunle to Adeniji section of the Third Mainland Bridge for repair works.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who disclosed this in a statement, said the total closure of the section of the bridge would be from midnight of October 30 to November 1.

He assured road users that the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana–Oworo would remain open, as well as Ebute Metta outbound section into Iyana-Oworo.

The statement read: “In furtherance of the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge occasioned by the ongoing first phase rehabilitation works nearing completion, the Lagos State government has announced that there will be a total closure of the Adekunle to Adeniji section of the bridge for the second time from midnight of Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 1, 2020.

READ ALSO: FG to close Third Mainland Bridge for three days

“The second phase closure of the repair works is coming two weeks behind schedule as a result of delays occasioned by the recent mayhems around the Lagos metropolis.

“It is however essential to have it urgently done to prevent vibrations on the bridge during the casting-in-place of the newly installed expansion joints which in turn will allow the special concrete to achieve its required compressive strength.”

Join the conversation

Opinions