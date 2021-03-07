Lagos govt shuts down 11 facilities for breaching COVID-19 protocols | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Lagos govt shuts down 11 facilities for breaching COVID-19 protocols
The Lagos State government has shut down 11 recreational facilities, including event centres, and night clubs for breaching the COVID-19 protocols.
The Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, who disclosed this to journalists in his office, said the facilities were sealed between Saturday and Sunday.
The sealed facilities were – DNA in Victoria Island, Twist Lounge, Kofo Abayomi Victoria Island, Carlsbad Lounge, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja and Darts Event Centre, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos.
Others were -UBC Club, Victoria Garden City (VGC), Sapearz Lounge, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Bravo Event Centre, Ogba, Ronite Event Centre, Agege, All Season Event Centre, Ipaja, Olaide Adeoluwa Memorial Hall and Carabana Lounge/Bar, Ajao Estate.
READ ALSO: Lagos shuts Eko Club events centre for flouting covid-19
Mojola said the event centres and night clubs failed to comply with the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Federal Government.
He added that the number of persons the agency officials met at the facilities were more than the figure approved for such centres by the government.
