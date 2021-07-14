Lagos govt shuts down 30 pure water factories

The Lagos State government on Tuesday shut down 30 water factories over poor production environment and failure to comply with regulatory provisions.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO), Funke Adepoju, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the exercise was carried out in a bid to protect the people of the state from consumption of unhygienic water.

She said: “In as much as we have the mandate to ensure that operators remain in business, we also cannot fold our arms and allow infractions to fester without being addressed.

“The primary regulatory mandate of the Commission is to ensure that operators in the water abstraction, production, and distribution industry comply with best manufacturing procedures to safeguard the health of the people.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt marks 70 defective buildings for demolition

“The enforcement team of LASWARCO visited some water production factories in the state with on-site testing kits and the result confirmed that most of them are operating far below safety parameters.

“As the regulatory body empowered by Section 313 (h) of the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law, 2017, to regulate the activities of those engaged in the provision, consumption, treatment, packaging, sales, and supply of bottled drinking water contained in bottles or polythene bags, our principal interest is to ensure acceptable standards.”

Join the conversation

Opinions