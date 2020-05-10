Lagos govt shuts hotel, night club for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines

The Lagos State Government Sunday shut a hotel and night club in Badagry West Local Council Development Area of the state for contravening new guidelines on the operation of hotels, clubs and other entertainment outfits in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, said the facilities —Maggi Hotel, and Tambari Theatre Art (Night Club) —were shut down after concerned residents alerted the government to the alleged flouting of COVID-19 safety guidelines by the operators of the two outfits.

READ ALSO: Kaduna’s COVID-19 patients who were on the run apprehended

He said: “We also discovered that there is a high level of immorality going on in these places. The night club has become home for strippers, drug barons, and all sorts of mischief.”

He said the management of the hotel and night club failed to comply with the safety guidelines put in place by the government.

Join the conversation

Opinions