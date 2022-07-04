Lagos govt shuts Redeemer’s School after 5-year-old pupil drowns

The Lagos State government on Monday ordered the closure of Redeemer’s Nursery and Primary School in Ogba area of the state after a five-year-old pupil drowned in the facility.

The deceased, Chidera Eze, drowned during a swimming lesson organised by the school in May.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, announced the school shutdown in a statement.

She added that the school would remain closed till the completion of the investigation of its operation.

Adefisayo said: “The school will remain closed, pending an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials – in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

“The investigation is sequel to the death of a five-year-old pupil, who is suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school.

“The police are investigating the matter.

“A preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school.

“The Ministry is concerned about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for intervention.

“The school will remain closed until all the required approval processes are concluded. Parents are advised to note the closure and wait for the conclusion of the administrative investigation.”

