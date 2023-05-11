Lagos govt slams terrorism charges on Eze Ndigbo over IPOB invitation threat

The Lagos State government on Wednesday, arraigned an Igbo community leader in Ajao Estate area of the state, Eze Ndigbo Fredrick Nwajagu, at a Federal High sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), on alleged terrorism charges.

Nwajagu was arrested in March by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), after a video in which he allegedly threatened to invite members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to protect the Igbos and their properties following a spate of attacks on markets dominated by Igbo traders where their goods and properties were destroyed.

The prosecuting officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Thomas Nurudeen in his submission, told the court that Nwajagu and some others at large committed the alleged offences on March 26, 2023 at No. 2, Akeem Shitu Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos State.

“The accused, Nwajagu, put fear in Lagos residents when he threatened to bring IPOB to the state. He publicly said that IPOB would shut Lagos State for one month,” Nurudeen said, adding that the alleged offences contravene sections 168 (d) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

A statement made available to journalists by the Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry of Justice, Grace Alo, stated that Nwajago was brought before the court by the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo.

Read Also: DSS to transfer arrested Lagos Eze Ndigbo to Abuja over IPOB invitation

“Onigbanjo, represented by Mr. Jonathan Ogunsanya (a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Justice), arraigned the defendant in a suit marked “LD/21505C/2023 – THE STATE OF LAGOS VS FREDERICK NKEMDILIM NWANJAGO,” the statement said.

“The nine counts include attempt to do acts of terorism under Section 403(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015; “Participation in a terrorism meeting to support a proscribed entity.

“Attempt to finance an act of terrorism and Preparation to commit an act of terrorism under Sections 12(c), 18, 21, 29 & 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022, amongst others,” it added.

At the end of the proceeding, Chief Magistrate Peter Nwaka ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Custodial Facility for 30 days, pending advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the case was adjourned till July 5.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now