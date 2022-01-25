Lagos govt suspends NURTW in troubled areas

The Lagos State Government has announced an indefinite suspension of activities of the National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at Eyin Eyo, Church Street and Idumota Bridge areas of the state, following recent violent clashes among members of the union in the areas.

Ripples Nigeria reported that two persons were feared killed on Monday in a clash which was between two factions of the transport union – Eyo boys, reportedly loyal to a union leader known as Kunle Poly, and Kosoko boys.

Kunle Poly, and Sego – two prominent members of the union – among other members were reportedly arrested yesterday by the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command.

Today, at a stakeholder meeting with the NURTW, Central Business District (CBD) and Lagos State Market Women Association (Iya Oloja General and Iya Oloja of Lagos Island), the Lagos State government announced the ban on NURTW activities in the troubled areas.

Announcing the ban, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka said it was intended to prevent further acts of violence at Idumota and it’s environs.

Fayinka directed the Lagos State Parks Monitoring Authority to resume at Eyin Eyo, while the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) was directed to station an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) on Idumota Bridge.

He directed the RRS to deter motorists from driving against traffic in Idumota and also enforce the suspension of the NURTW within the axis.

He asked the squad to flush out the Oju Opake boys lurking along Plaza around Church Street axis.

The government also suspended activities of the transport union at Church Street and John Street particularly Keke Marwa and Mini Buses (Korope).

The Special Adviser assured that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in collaboration with the State Police Command would ensure safety of lives in the area.

“State Security Operatives are hereby put on Red Alert to ensure Safety and Security of lives and property in Lagos Island and environs”, Fayinka stated.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

