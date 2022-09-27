News
Lagos govt takes delivery of two trains for Red Line rail system
The Lagos State government has received two trains – TALGO SERIES 8 – for the Red Line rail system in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Ikeja.
He said the arrival of the trains was another major milestone in the government’s determination to bring the Red Line on stream by the first quarter of 2023.
“The 2 Nos.Ten and Eleven Car trains which were bought from Milwaukee are here,” the commissioner said.
He stressed that it was necessary to decouple the train into 21 individual cars for effective transportation to Lagos.
READ ALSO: Lagos Blue Line Rail project 90% completed – Sanwo-Olu
The cars, according to him, will be recoupled with the help of rolling stock Engineers from Talgo, the manufacturer from the United States..
Omotoso added: “The engineers will also take the opportunity to train our local engineers whilst they are here to equip our young people with the requisite skills.
“Once the recoupling is complete, the testing and commissioning will commence, followed by full passenger operations in the first quarter of 2023.
“Each train can carry 1500 passengers and is expected to run on the Red Line Rail from Agbado to Oyingbo, with the journey taking less than 30 minutes.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...