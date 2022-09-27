Lagos govt takes delivery of two trains for Red Line rail system

The Lagos State government has received two trains – TALGO SERIES 8 – for the Red Line rail system in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Ikeja.

He said the arrival of the trains was another major milestone in the government’s determination to bring the Red Line on stream by the first quarter of 2023.

“The 2 Nos.Ten and Eleven Car trains which were bought from Milwaukee are here,” the commissioner said.

He stressed that it was necessary to decouple the train into 21 individual cars for effective transportation to Lagos.

The cars, according to him, will be recoupled with the help of rolling stock Engineers from Talgo, the manufacturer from the United States..

Omotoso added: “The engineers will also take the opportunity to train our local engineers whilst they are here to equip our young people with the requisite skills.

“Once the recoupling is complete, the testing and commissioning will commence, followed by full passenger operations in the first quarter of 2023.

“Each train can carry 1500 passengers and is expected to run on the Red Line Rail from Agbado to Oyingbo, with the journey taking less than 30 minutes.”

