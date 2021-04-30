Lagos govt takes up alleged rape case against Baba Ijesha | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Lagos govt takes up alleged rape case against Baba Ijesha
The Lagos state government has vowed to ensure justice is served in the ongoing save of rape and child molestation accusation leveled against actor, Baba Ijesha real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka.
Baba Ijesha was accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old since the age of 7. In a video that went viral on Thursday, the Nollywood actor was seen confessing to the crime and begging for forgiveness.
Wading into the matter, the Lagos State Government in a statement signed on Friday, by its Domestic and Sexual Violence Response team said it is actively involved in the case.
It further highlighted some sections of the Law dealing with the act and the likely punishment if Baba Ijesha is found guilty.
The 48-year-old Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, was arrested on April 22 for allegedly defiling a minor.
Lagos police spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi had said in a statement that preliminary findings revealed that the suspect started assaulting the victim sexually since she was seven-years-old.
There was an uproar following a report that a directive had been given for the release of the Nollywood act from custody.
The report said that the suspect could be released as he could not be detained indefinitely due to the ongoing strike by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).
