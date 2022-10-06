Lagos govt threatens to arrest, prosecute roadside traders, unruly commercial drivers

The Lagos State government has threatened to arrest and prosecute roadside traders and unruly commercial drivers in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, Shola Jejeloye, on Wednesday.

According to Jejeloye, traders and commercial vehicle owners had been warned earlier in the year but despite the warning traders still displayed their wares on the walkway indiscriminately along Oshodi road and across the state.

He said, “We carried out an enforcement exercise on March 9 this year where some goods were seized from the traders and vehicles were impounded from some commercial bus drivers but we had compassion on the traders and some drivers, who had purchased some of the goods through soft loans with the promise that they would not return to the roadside again.

“Unfortunately, we can see that they are fully back on the road, but this time, anyone who is caught displaying goods by the roadside will be arrested and prosecuted by the agency.

“Commercial vehicle operators who are known to be unruly and have total disregard for road traffic rules will henceforth be arrested and have their vehicles impounded if they do not turn over a new leaf.”

Jejeloye while speaking at the headquarters of the Agency at Bolade Oshodi said with designated motor parks and bus stops provided for motorists and commercial drivers in Oshodi, there is no reason for anyone to park indiscriminately on the road

“Designated bus stops and motor parks have been provided in Oshodi. So, there is no reason to inconvenience Lagosians by parking in the middle of the road to drop off and pick up passengers,” he added.

