Lagos govt threatens to prosecute residents of 30 buildings for contravening environmental laws

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has served warning notices to residents of 30 buildings across the state over alleged contravention of the state’s environmental laws.

It threatened to prosecute the erring residents for using distressed septic tanks, open discharge of effluent and unkempt general surroundings.

The LAGESC Corps Marshal, Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd), who disclosed this at the agency’s headquarters in Oshodi area of the state, said the affected buildings were located in Oko-Oba in Agege, Jakande Estate, Ejigbo, and Oshodi areas of the state.

She said: “Through its monitoring team and petitions from concerned citizens, the agency recently served three blocks of flats at the Millennium Housing Estate, Oko-Oba, Agege , abatement notices for contravening environmental infractions such as defective plumbing works, vegetal nuisance, open discharge of effluent, distressed septic tanks, and inappropriate discharge of waste water among others.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt seals three container terminals, 19 buildings for violating guidelines

“In the same vein, blocks of flats at Jakande Estate, Ejigbo, were also served notices on related environmental infractions.

“LAGESC also carried out its operational activities around Olaolu and Igbeyin Adun Streets in Oshodi/Isolo local government area of the state for other environmental contraventions, while four buildings/complex including a hotel around Egbeda-Akonwonjo area of the State were issued abatement notices for erecting permanent slabs on public drains with no provision for ease of desilting, a development causing disruption of the free flow of water in the area.”

