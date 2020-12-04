Lagos govt threatens to sanction passengers over COVID-19 test

The Lagos State government on Friday threatened to sanction international passengers who violated the Federal Government’s directive on COVID-19 test.

The government gave the warning in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and his Information and counterpart, Gbenga Omotoso.

The statement read: “We have on good authority that some passengers having registered and paid for COVID-19 test have failed to report to assigned private laboratories after completion of their seven days isolation.

“Some incoming passengers even failed to register and pay for the COVID-19 test whilst making their journey to the country in total disregard and breach of the safety protocols.

“This is not only worrisome but portends danger for public health and safety as the populace stands the risk of COVID-19 infection from any asymptomatic positive case who perhaps is not aware of his/her status.

“We are definitely not going to fold our arms and watch the gains made by us against the COVID-19 pandemic to be reversed by the irresponsibility of some citizens who choose to flagrantly disregard our guidelines. This is why we are set to take action against people who flout these protocols.”

Lagos remained the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with about 23,000 cases and 220 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

