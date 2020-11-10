Lagos govt to abolish payment of pension to ex-governors, deputies

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday declared his intention to abolish the payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who stated this while presenting the 2021 budget to the state’s House of Assembly, said the state government would in a few days send a draft executive bill to the House for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007).

The bill provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies in the state.

He added that the abolition of pension for the public officers would reduce the cost of governance in Lagos.

