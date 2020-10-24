Lagos govt to arraign 229 suspected hoodlums on Monday

The Lagos State government has concluded arrangement for the prosecution of 229 suspected hoodlums arrested by the police for causing mayhem in the state earlier this week.

The Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Oyekanmi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the case files of the suspects were being evaluated preparatory to prosecution for arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of properties and assault, among others.

The suspects, according to him, will be arraigned on Monday.

He added that the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Olayinka Adeyemi, had gone round relevant police formations with her team to evaluate files of those arrested by the police with a view to determining those that have prima facie case against them.

The statement read: “At least 229 suspects were arrested by the police for various criminal offences, ranging from arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of properties and assault before and after the state-wide curfew imposed by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to restore law and order.

“After the evaluation exercise, those that have cases to answer will be arraigned before the courts on Monday, while the release of those that have no case to answer will be ensured.

“Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) while calling on Lagosians to maintain peace, law, and order in their respective communities, pledged the commitment of the state government to uphold the rule of law at all times.”

