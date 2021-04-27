Lagos govt to award contract for Fourth Mainland Bridge in December | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Lagos govt to award contract for Fourth Mainland Bridge in December
Lagos State government said on Tuesday the contract for the Fourth Mainland Bridge would be awarded in December.
The Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure to the Governor, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, who disclosed this during a ministerial press briefing to mark the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the state, said the reserved and preferred bidders would be unveiled in December.
Adeyoye said the government was adopting private sector partnerships to ensure that the project takes off smoothly.
She said 32 firms were shortlisted in February, adding that 10 applicants’ bids are currently being evaluated by the government.
According to her, the names of successful pre-qualified bidders would soon be announced by the government.
She said the technical and legal issues as well as the right of way recovery and compensations for the property were being addressed to ensure the project’s seamless take-off.
READ ALSO: Lagos sets date for open bid on Fourth Mainland Bridge
The governor’s aide listed the different stages for the selection of different categories of bidders, assuring that the project would be awarded for take-off by November and December.
Adeoye said: “By December, we should be able to decide on the reserved and preferred bidders.
“By the grace of God, there is no reason we should not get financial closure by the end of the year so that you know who the preferred bidder is and the reserved bidder.
“All the technical studies such as geological surveys, biometric surveys, and enumerations have all been done in the data room.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
SportsBusiness: Liverpool announce £46m loss; Arsenal ‘not for sale’ amid takeover interests
English Premier League club, Liverpool have announced that they made a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending 31...
Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season
RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race
Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Latest Tech News
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...