Lagos govt to award contract for Fourth Mainland Bridge in December | Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State government said on Tuesday the contract for the Fourth Mainland Bridge would be awarded in December.

The Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure to the Governor, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, who disclosed this during a ministerial press briefing to mark the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the state, said the reserved and preferred bidders would be unveiled in December.

Adeyoye said the government was adopting private sector partnerships to ensure that the project takes off smoothly.

She said 32 firms were shortlisted in February, adding that 10 applicants’ bids are currently being evaluated by the government.

According to her, the names of successful pre-qualified bidders would soon be announced by the government.

She said the technical and legal issues as well as the right of way recovery and compensations for the property were being addressed to ensure the project’s seamless take-off.

The governor’s aide listed the different stages for the selection of different categories of bidders, assuring that the project would be awarded for take-off by November and December.

Adeoye said: “By December, we should be able to decide on the reserved and preferred bidders.

“By the grace of God, there is no reason we should not get financial closure by the end of the year so that you know who the preferred bidder is and the reserved bidder.

“All the technical studies such as geological surveys, biometric surveys, and enumerations have all been done in the data room.”

