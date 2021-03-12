 Lagos govt to close Falomo Bridge for six weeks | Ripples Nigeria
Lagos govt to close Falomo Bridge for six weeks

Published

56 mins ago

on

The Lagos State government on Friday announced the closure of the Falomo Bridge for six weeks.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who disclosed this in a statement, said the bridge would be shut from Sunday.

He added that the decision followed the approval of repair works on the bridge by the Federal Government.

According to him, the works will be completed on April 30.

The commissioner said the exercise would run on a 24-hour shift in phases to enable the contractor complete the works within the estimated time and minimise the expected inconveniences on the road users.

Oladeinde said: “The first stage of the repairs will cover the Victoria Island-bound lane of the bridge, which will be closed to traffic. Motorists heading towards Victoria Island will be diverted to the Ikoyi bound lanes to create a counter-flow.

“The Ikoyi bound lane will be closed down for the second stage of rehabilitation works. In a similar fashion, motorists will be diverted to other lanes.

“Sufficient signage would be put up to guide motorists as well as traffic management personnel deployed to help motorists navigate their ways home with ease.”

