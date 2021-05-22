Lagos govt to close Iju level crossing for repair works | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Lagos govt to close Iju level crossing for repair works
Lagos State government on Saturday announced the closure of Iju level crossing for repair works.
The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who disclosed this in a statement, said the road would be closed from Sunday to Monday.
According to him, the road will be closed to traffic from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. during the period.
The commissioner said the closure was to effect repairs on the damaged rail track caused by an accident involving an articulated vehicle.
Oladeinde assured motorists that alternative routes had been provided by the government to ensure hitch-free movement of traffic during the period.
He said: “Motorists from Abule-Egba can access Iju through Jonathan Coker, Charity and Olayiwola through Puposola to Toyin Level Crossing using Giwa and Oke-Aro. Charity to Abattoir and Okekoto to Pen Cinema Flyover is another option.
“While motorists From Iju Road, Jonathan Coker going to Abule-Egba can navigate their desired destinations through Ogba College Road to Jonathan Coker, Abule-Egba as well as Iju-Ishaga to Toyin Level Crossing to Puposola through Charity, Abule-Egba.
“Motorists from Pen Cinema Flyover can link Tabon-Tabon through Abattoir. Charity to Abule-Egba route is also available for use.”
The commissioner encouraged motorists to obey the law enforcement officers deployed to manage traffic flow during the closure.
