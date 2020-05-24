Lagos govt to close Marine Beach Bridge for 5 months

The Lagos State government on Sunday announced the partial closure of the Marine Beach Bridge, Apapa, to vehicular movement.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, said the closure was to allow repair works on the bridge.

He added that the repair works which was long overdue would run from May 27 to October 21.

The commissioner said: “The repair by the Federal Ministry of Works is long overdue and is vital for the safety of the people of Lagos State, especially motorists that ply the bridge to access different parts of the state.

“Necessary palliative works have been carried out on all alternative routes around the construction site to make them to be in good condition to ease movement during the construction period.

“The repair work, which comprises bearing and expansion joint replacement, is planned to be executed in two phases, with each phase focusing on one lane of the bridge at a time.

“The first phase will be handling the lane inbound Apapa while the second phase will be designated to work on the lane that conveys vehicles outside the axis.”

Oladeinde said the partial closure of the bridge by Total Gas, inward Apapa, would last five months.

The commissioner said the repair was in line with the state government’s vision of providing a seamless transportation system in the metropolis.

He disclosed that motorists inward Wharf Road would be diverted to the other section of the bridge outward Apapa.

