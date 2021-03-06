Lagos govt to close Marine Bridge for three months | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Government has revealed the scheduled closure of the Marine Bridge for three months in order to carry out emergency repair works on the Apapa outward section of the bridge.

The closure is expected to last from Tuesday, March 9 to Monday, June 21, 2021.

This was contained in a statement titled ‘LASG to close Marine Bridge for emergency repairs’, signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde on Friday, March 5.

According to Oladeinde, the partial closure was necessary to maintain the bridge infrastructure.

The maintenance work includes removal and cleaning of the existing expansion joints to prevent further deterioration.

The commissioner explained that during the period of the partial closure, traffic would be diverted to alternative routes, while Apapa inward lane would be divided into two lanes to allow counter flow of traffic.

To ameliorate the effect of the expected traffic, palliative works had been completed on alternative routes to ease movement, the statement said.

Motorists inwards Apapa were advised to make use of Total underneath the bridge to connect Naval Dockyard to Danlami to Leventis corridor and/or to connect Marine Beach by Mobil through Federal Fire Service/Obanikoro to Naggaf/North Avenue to Wharf Road.

Similarly, motorists from Ajegunle inwards Iganmu/or Ijora were directed to use Agbo Malu to Tego Barracks to Total underneath the bridge and ascend Marine bridge to connect their desired destinations.

