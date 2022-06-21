Lagos govt to crush 250 seized motorcycles

The Lagos State government has concluded plans to crush 250 motorcycles, including power and dispatch bikes seized for contravening the state’s traffic laws.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Other Offences, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The state had last month banned the operations of commercial motorcyclists in six local government areas and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The ban took effect on June 1.

Abdulraheem said: “We have made a series of arrests, including dispatch bikes whose riders either convey passengers, even with the delivery box still mounted on the bikes or sometimes disassemble the box and convey the passengers with the bikes.

“Unfortunately, some of the owners of these bikes do not know that their bikes have been confiscated, because the riders usually abandon the bikes once apprehended by our officers.

“The bikes seized by the Agency, numbering 250 will be crushed by the weekend at the Taskforce crushing site in Alausa.”

He urged all dispatch and delivery bike operators to caution their riders to desist from carrying passengers in the state.

The spokesman revealed that the agency had also descended on those using power bikes to break traffic rules.

He added: “Riding a power bike does not make you immune to traffic laws of the state, especially when it has to do with riding against traffic on one-way, which is highly dangerous to road users and even pedestrians.

“Any motorbike violating the state traffic laws will be met with the same level of punishment as the commercial motorcycles of lower capacity.”

