Lagos govt to crush seized motorcycles Friday

The Lagos State government will crush commercial motorcycles seized in the state on Friday.

The ban on Okada operation in six local government areas and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state took effect on Wednesday.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotosho, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said as part of moves to cushion the effects of the ban, the state government has rolled out alternative means of transportation in the state.

He said: “Law enforcement agencies seized many motorcycles today. They will all be crushed on Friday in the presence of the media.

“Many small buses, under the First Mile and Last Mile Scheme, were rolled out extensively in Surulere, Gbagada, Lekki, Lagos Island, and other parts of Lagos.

“A number of taxi cabs under the LAGRIDE scheme were deployed in Lagos Island, Ikeja, Surulere, Lekki, and other places.

“The waterways were also busy as Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) put more ferries on their routes.”

