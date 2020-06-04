Lagos govt to decide on schools’ resumption in two weeks

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Thursday the state government would take the decision on the reopening of schools in two weeks.

The governor, who disclosed this during a press briefing at the Government House, Marina, said the decision would be taken after an extensive meeting with stakeholders in the education sector.

He said: “I know we are all eager to know the plans we have for the reopening of our learning institutions. There is still a lot more works to be done in this regard and we are looking at the educational sector very differently.

“However, we will continue to have our online learning at our seven higher institutions.

“On primary and secondary schools, we will be engaging with the Ministry of Education and Lagos State Safety Commission, and we will be coming out with a full and specific pronouncement in two weeks’ time.

“Once the protocols, have been agreed with the stakeholders at the primary and secondary level, as to when and how the schools will be reopening.”

Sanwo-Olu also gave the go-ahead for all manufacturing companies to operate from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

