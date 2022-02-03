Lagos govt to divert traffic for Shonekan’s burial

Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State, Dr Frederic Oladeinde announced on Wednesday that there would be diversion of traffic along Inner Marina to Outer Marina by Oando Filling Station from 5am to 6pm on Friday due to the burial service of the late former Head of Interim Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Shonekan, who died on January 11 at the age of 85, headed the Interim National Government set in 1993 by former Head of state, Ibrahim Babangide after he annulled the general election of that year.

Shonekan’s funeral activities had started since Tuesday with various services and eulogies from family and friends.

To ensure a smooth burial programme, the Lagos state government said it would close all adjoining and feeder roads leading to Inner Marina road to Nitel building on Friday.

The Commissioner for Transport urged Motorists to utilise JK Randle Street through Force Road to connect Broad Street and continue their journey as Inner Marina Road/Odunlami Street from Outer Marina Road would be barred from vehicular movement.

He also stated that motorists descending CMS Bridge to Cathedral Church would be temporarily diverted to UBA Roundabout or Apongbon for onward navigation to other inner parts of Lagos Island to connect their destinations.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

