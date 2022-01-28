Lagos govt to install 2,000 CCTVs to tackle traffic robberies

The governor of Lagos state, Babjide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that his government would install 2,000 Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTV) in city centres and highways in the state for the surveillance of crimes

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television on Friday.

While unending traffic congestion is an enduring reality for many Lagosians, residents of the city, especially motorists are now at the mercy of traffic robbers who usually rob in broad daylight.

Many victims have shared their traffic robbery experiences on social media, as cases continue to rise on daily basis, with little or no help from law enforcement agencies.

According to the Governor, the installation of CCTVs would help the Police track the robberies, as well as other traffic crimes.

He said, “We are building what we call the smart city components, and in our smart city infrastructure, we are trying to escalate CCTVs. When people know that there is a likely chance that they’ll get caught, or there is a back-end that can review what happens, they will detest from doing these.

“What we are doing is that when we build the fiber infrastructure, we will have CCTVs installed. We are going to 2000, but we have deployed about 250 right now. And it is majorly for traffic management and for the things you have mentioned (robberies, crimes) where we can give information to the Police for them to track crimes.”

