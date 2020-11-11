Lagos govt to prosecute ‘defiant’ developers

The Lagos State government on Wednesday threatened to charge developers who break its seal on construction sites to court.
The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who gave the warning during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos, said the move is to forestall incidence of building without necessary approval.
He Salako said the state government had made the process of obtaining planning permits easy.
He added that his ministry and its agencies were meticulous in monitoring construction through various stages in line with its mission.
The commissioner said the ministry would not compromise standards in construction of building in the state.
“Any developer that breaks government seal henceforth would be taken to court,’’ Salako said.
He urged property owners and developers interested in obtaining planning permit to perfect their applications, noting that the process had been made easy to avoid delays.
