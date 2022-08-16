Lagos govt to relocate Okobaba occupants by December

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday occupants of the Okobaba sawmill would be relocated to the new site at Agbowa in the Ikorodu area of the state by December.

The governor, who stated this during the inspection of ongoing works at the proposed Timberville in Agbowa, said the project was for the good of the nation’s economy.

He added that the government had completed a total of 160 two-bedroom flats in the area.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The construction of the access road is in progress and will be completed soon. The work on the Timberville is 95 percent completed.

“We are happy that within our government, we activated the project back and we have spent a lot of money to bring it to a usable and convenient situation.

“The facilities here are for the potential Okobaba sawmillers that are coming here. We have completed a total of 160 two-bedroom flats for the people.

”We have told the contractor, once we have made additional funds available, we hope that before the end of this year, we all should sing hallelujah, and bring everybody down here.

“Once we complete this project, we will relocate all of our sawmillers from Okobaba to Agbowa Ikosi, purposely built for them. This place is massive and the first of its kind, I dare say in the whole of West Africa. This is because it is purposely built for sawmillers.”

