LAGOS GOVT TO RESIDENTS: Take responsibility; wear face masks to reduce spread of COVID-19

The Lagos State government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised residents in the state to take responsibility by wearing face masks to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who gave the advice through his Twitter handle on Friday, said that residents should endeavour to put on their face masks in public spaces.

He also said that regular handwashing and physical distancing should be observed by residents to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Stopping community spread of #COVID-19 begins with you. Staying alive and safe together for a greater Lagos begins with Us! We Can Do It,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Governor Sanwo-Olu had tweeted, “Lagos, Wear a Mask. That’s the tweet. Take responsibility,” Sanwo-Olu said.

This came after the state government said on Wednesday that at least 2,422 active COVID-19 cases were yet to turn up for admission at isolation centres over fear of stigmatisation or preference for home treatments.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, added that over 43,978 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the state.

