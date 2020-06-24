Lagos govt to review state’s Power Sector Reform Law

The Lagos State government on Wednesday called for submission of position papers and comments from various stakeholders to review the State Power Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The state Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote, who disclosed this in a statement, said the law would be reviewed to drive investments into the state’s energy sector.

The commissioner said the law would be reviewed to ensure that all people of the state had access to reliable energy.

He said that access to reliable and affordable electricity was critical to the economic growth, social development, and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Odusote added that enabling electricity regulations were key requirements for achieving access to reliable electricity in the state.

He noted that the Lagos State Power Sector Law was enacted in 2018 to support the development of the electricity sector.

According to him, a review of the legislation is necessary to strengthen the ministry’s mandate to develop sustainable energy strategies, policies, and creation of enabling environment to attract investments into the sector.

The commissioner said: “To this end, we hereby invite relevant stakeholders and the general public to submit position papers and comments, stating the desired reviews and implications of such reviews to improve access to reliable electricity in Lagos.”

Odusote urged stakeholders to share electricity sector policies that would promote access to sustainable electricity in the state.

