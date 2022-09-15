Lagos govt to shut Ladipo, Oyingbo markets over waste disposal

The Managing Director /Chief Executive of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said the markets would be shut by September 22.

Odumboni said the move was due to the unwholesome environmental practices by traders in the markets despite repeated warnings.

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut down Ladipo and Oyingbo markets over reckless waste disposal and non-payment of service charges.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the deplorable state of the environment around Ladipo Market, Mushin and Oyingbo Market, resulting from reckless waste dumping by traders.

“Despite serving them abatement notices, they have continued the mindless environmental violation.

“We are left with no other choice than to evoke the necessary sanction of shutting down the markets.

“This is also meant to serve as a deterrent to other nonchalant markets.

“We have intensified our sanitation efforts by deploying trucks to clear black spots across the metropolis, especially business facilities.

“However, these efforts are being tainted by the activities of mischievous persons who would rather dump their waste indiscriminately on the roads, than pay for waste services.”

