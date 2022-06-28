Lagos govt to unveil 30-year development plan

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday the government would soon unveil a 30-year development plan for the state.

The governor stated this during an interactive session with the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) private sector unit in Lagos.

He said the 30-year plan was in pursuit of physical development, social growth, and economic prosperity in the state.

According to him, the Lagos State Development Plan 2052 will be officially unveiled at the forthcoming ninth Economic Summit of the state, popularly known as Ehingbeti.

He said the plan was developed with clear objectives from four strategic dimensions aimed at positioning the state for effective development.

Sanwo-Olu said each of the strategies would be achieved through policy initiatives that would be implemented throughout the period.

He said: “The Lagos State Development Plan 2052 has been developed with a set of clear objectives across four strategic dimensions, which are to position Lagos on the track to achieving its vision.

“The dimensions to this plan are to keep a thriving economy that will make Lagos a robust, healthy, and growing economy with adequate jobs and strategic investments to sustain growth.

“We are building a human-centric city in which every Lagosian will have access to affordable and world-class education, healthcare, and social services.

