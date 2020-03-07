Lagos govt tracks 349 persons from China, India, US, 14 others for suspected coronavirus

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Saturday the state government is monitoring 349 foreign citizens for suspected coronavirus.

The virus has killed 3,000 people and infected over 100,000 others in 17 countries including Nigeria.

The affected countries are – China, India, Iran Italy, Nigeria, Philippine, South Korea, Senegal, Singapore, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States, among others.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle -@ProfAkinAbayomi –the commissioner said 50 new samples had been collected for analysis.

He said: “One confirmed case identified. 50 new samples collected for analysis.

READ ALSO: APC disowns convener of emergency NEC meeting, dismisses notice as product of mischief

“349 persons of interest from endemic countries under follow up. Training of stakeholders and awareness on #COVID19 ongoing.”

The state government on Friday cleared three persons for suspected coronavirus after they tested negative to the disease.

Join the conversation

Opinions