Lagos govt urges calm as anger over naira scarcity spreads
The Lagos State government has urged the people of the state to shun violence as protests over the scarcity of naira notes spread on Friday.
Several people were injured and properties destroyed as the anger over the scarcity of the banknotes spread to Mile 12, Epe, and other parts of the state on Friday morning.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who made the call in a statement in Ikeja, said the government had noted protests in the state with deep concerns.
Omotoso said: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu believes there is no need for violence as the Supreme Court is looking into this controversial matter and will make its position known on February 22.
“Lagos State has since joined the legal dispute – all in the interest of our people – in the belief that the highest court in the land has the capacity to adjudicate on the matter.”
The commissioner noted that the fuel situation is easing following some steps taken by the government.
He commended the people of the state for showing understanding despite the pains caused by the measures introduced by the Federal Government.
