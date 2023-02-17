Lagos govt urges calm as anger over naira scarcity spreads

The Lagos State government has urged the people of the state to shun violence as protests over the scarcity of naira notes spread on Friday.

Several people were injured and properties destroyed as the anger over the scarcity of the banknotes spread to Mile 12, Epe, and other parts of the state on Friday morning.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who made the call in a statement in Ikeja, said the government had noted protests in the state with deep concerns.

READ ALSO: Fake news – APC reacts to report of Tinubu inciting governors against Buhari over naira notes

Omotoso said: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu believes there is no need for violence as the Supreme Court is looking into this controversial matter and will make its position known on February 22.

“Lagos State has since joined the legal dispute – all in the interest of our people – in the belief that the highest court in the land has the capacity to adjudicate on the matter.”

The commissioner noted that the fuel situation is easing following some steps taken by the government.

He commended the people of the state for showing understanding despite the pains caused by the measures introduced by the Federal Government.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now