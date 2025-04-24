Lagos Govt warns against uncertified herbal drugs, unveils bold healthcare reforms

The Lagos State Government has cautioned residents against consuming uncertified herbal medicines and outlined a sweeping agenda to bolster medical infrastructure and workforce development.

Speaking on Wednesday during the 2025 Lagos State Ministerial Press Briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, warned that herbal remedies not approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) pose significant health risks.

“No one should consume any herbal medication that is not certified by NAFDAC,” he said firmly. “Those who indulge in unapproved herbal concoctions are exposing themselves to dangerous health conditions. The government will not be held responsible for such actions.”

Prof. Abayomi also provided updates on the state’s major health infrastructure projects, including the Massey Children’s Hospital on Lagos Island, which he said is 70% complete. He confirmed that the facility, alongside the Mental Health Institute at Ketu-Ejirin in Epe and the Iba-Ojo General Hospital, will be commissioned in 2026.

“These projects are central to our strategy to improve access to quality care and decongest our existing hospitals,” he noted.

Despite the progress, the commissioner acknowledged Lagos continues to battle major public health concerns. He revealed that hypertension affects 20% of the population, with 70% of those individuals unaware of their condition. Obesity prevalence stands at 12%, and more than 135,000 residents are currently living with HIV.

On malaria control, Prof. Abayomi announced a revised clinical approach: “From now on, no one will be treated for malaria without a confirmed test result.” This measure, he said, aims to support evidence-based treatment and reduce misdiagnosis as the state sees a decline in malaria cases.

Addressing the persistent medical workforce deficit, the commissioner highlighted Lagos’ ambitious plan to reverse the brain drain of health professionals. He explained that while Lagos has about 7,000 practising doctors, it needs 40,000 more medical personnel, including doctors and nurses, to meet global standards.

To close this gap, the government has expanded the admission quota of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) from 200 to 2,500 students annually.

“This is a bold and necessary step to ensure we have enough homegrown professionals to meet the demands of our rapidly growing population,” he said.

The state also introduced the Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP), a digital innovation designed to streamline health data across public and private facilities. The initiative, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, is expected to power Lagos’ digital health strategy.

“The SHIP platform will transform how we collect and interpret data, benefiting patients, doctors, and health administrators alike,” Abayomi explained.

Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, addressed concerns around recent communicable disease outbreaks. She noted that the state had successfully managed a diphtheria outbreak through mass vaccination campaigns and public education.

With the rainy season approaching, Dr. Ogunyemi urged residents to prioritize hygiene and environmental cleanliness to prevent disease outbreaks.

“Good hygiene is not just a precaution, it is our first line of defense,” she said.

