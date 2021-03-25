Lagos Govt warns ineligible persons against crowding Covid-19 vaccination centres | Ripples Nigeria

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, has warned those ineligible for the Phase One COVID-19 vaccine to stay away from the 88 designated vaccination centres.

Abayomi gave the warning in a statement on Thursday, March 25, in Lagos, after reviewing modalities for the implementation of the state’s vaccination campaign.

He expressed displeasure at reports that some ineligible citizens, under the Phase One of the vaccination campaign, were daily crowding the vaccination centres to get vaccinated.

Abayomi warned such people to stay away, saying that the state government would no longer tolerate any action inimical to the success of the exercise.

“We will in the long run vaccinate everybody, and we plan to move from Phase One to other phases as quickly as we can.

“But, citizens need to support our quest to successfully implement this exercise by adhering strictly to our guidelines and instructions.

“We cannot do this on our own, and this is why we are appealing to Lagosians to stay the course and stick to the guidelines which we have set out.

“These guidelines are for the overall public good and we will ensure its full implementation in the interest of our citizens,” he said.

Furthermore, the commissioner said the electronic registration portal was open to the public, adding that only eligible participants within Phase One should register for the vaccination now.

He said that information on the vaccination of other participants in Phase Two to Phase Four would be released subsequently.

The commissioner stressed the need for persons qualified for the Phase One COVID-19 vaccine to pre-register 24 to 48 hours before their intended date of vaccination.

Abayomi said that the e-registration was to ensure a strictly scheduled vaccination that was efficient, swift, seamless, devoid of delay and overcrowding at the vaccination centres.

He said that self-registration should be done on the portal before visiting any of the 88 vaccination sites for the COVID-19 vaccine.

