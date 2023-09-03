Lagos Govt warns residents against crossing Blue Rail track

Residents in Lagos State have been advised not to cross the Blue Rail line’s track as it is scheduled to begin full commercial operations on Monday (tomorrow).

The government’s overhead bridges should be used instead, the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said on his official X (previously Twitter) account on Saturday.

“Dear Lagosians, please be reminded as we kick off the commercial operations of the Lagos Blue Line Rail transport on Monday, that the rail line is electrified. Don’t cross the rail lines because it is dangerous. Use the overhead bridges that have been provided by the government. Thank you,” he wrote.

Read Also: Lagos govt issues traffic advisory over rehabilitation works on National Stadum bridge

The first phase of the rail line which extends from Marina to Mile 2 has five stations located in Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, and Orile.

Abimbola Akinajo, general manager of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, also implored residents to adhere to the Blue Rail line’s guidelines.

This was in another video clip that Akosile posted on X.

She said, “With regards to the operations of the Blue Line in particular, we all know that we have publicised that the Blue Line is going to be an electrified rail system. If you want to cross from one side to the other, you must use the overhead bridges.

“This is a necessity for all of us to understand and we have fenced all along the alignment for the Blue Line to ensure that people do not cross it. But what we see time and again is that people go there and they cut the fences and they run across. We have bothered to put pedestrian crossings; there is access for people with physical challenges, and therefore we have no reason to cross the track.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now