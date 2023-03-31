Lagos govt warns residents to prepare for high amount of rainfall

Residents in Lagos State have been warned to get ready for above-average rainfall, which will begin in the first week of April and end in December.

This information was provided by Mr. Tunji Bello, the commissioner for the environment and water resources, during his remarks at the 2023 press conference on seasonal climate predictions and their socioeconomic implications for Lagos, which took place at Alausa, Ikeja, on Thursday.

According to the commissioner, the state’s long-term average of 1721.48mm over the previous 10 years was exceeded by the 1936.2mm of rainfall that is expected in 2023.

He said specifically that Badagry will receive 1,978mm of rainfall annually while Ikeja is predicted to receive 1,900mm.

Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe are expected to have rainfall with annual amounts of 1,903mm, 1,936mm and 1,952mm respectively, with onset dates of April 1 and cessation of December 3, 2023, he said.

“It is also expected that the recent increase in the frequency of extreme weather events will continue in 2023, with days of extremely-high rainfall amounts that may result in flooding, largely because strong winds are expected during the onset and cessation of each rainfall,” Bello said.

The commissioner emphasized that in order to successfully control flooding, the state had kept up its partnership and synergy with the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority.

