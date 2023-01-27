Lagos guber campaigns turn violent, shots fired as APC, PDP thugs clash (VIDEOS)

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reportedly clashed in the Aguda area of Surulere, Lagos, on Friday.

In separate videos seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday night, thugs in a Hilux bus with posters of the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, were holding machetes and shooting sporadically.

In another video, APC supporters attacked Jandor’s convoy and blocked major roads in the area.

It took the intervention of policemen in the convoy who threatened to shoot before the PDP candidate’s team escaped from the area.

Violence has become a major feature of the 2023 election campaigns in Nigeria.

Several attacks had been recorded in Borno, Katsina and Rivers States, among others since the campaign kicked off in September last year.

